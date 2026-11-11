Two Killed in Drone Attack in Smolensk Region

Two people were killed in a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the Smolensk region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said. According to him, Russian air defense forces destroyed 37 drones.

“Last night, the Smolensk region came under a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces. The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense destroyed 37 enemy drones. Two people were killed,” Anokhin wrote on “Max.”

The governor expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed. No further details have been reported so far about their identities, the location of the strike or the causes of death. There has been no independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Attacks in Other Russian Regions as Well

The Smolensk region was among those mentioned in a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding a large-scale drone attack during the night of November 10. At the time, the ministry said that 155 unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed over the Novgorod, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Kaluga and Oryol regions, the Smolensk region, Krasnodar Krai and Crimea.

In the Novgorod region, two vacation properties and an industrial facility were damaged after debris fell, Governor Alexander Dronov said. An energy facility was damaged in the Kursk region, leaving more than 4,000 consumers without electricity.

Two people were injured in separate drone attacks in the Bryansk region, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said. According to Interfax, one man was injured in Pogar and the other when a postal service vehicle was struck in Klimovo.

Russian authorities have not published consolidated data on the consequences of all the attacks in the individual regions. No official response from the Ukrainian authorities to Moscow's claims has been reported either.

Sources: rbc.ru, kommersant.ru, interfax.ru