Milk thrown at Joe and Jill Biden in Dublin

Pro-Palestinian protesters threw milk cartons at former US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill as they left Trinity College in Dublin. The incident took place on Tuesday, November 10, following the family’s surprise visit to the university.

Footage from the scene shows objects, including milk, being thrown at the motorcade as security staff escorted Biden and his wife away. There were no reports that either of them was injured.

The protesters chanted messages opposing Biden’s policy regarding the war in Gaza, including “Blood, blood, blood on your hands” and “Shame on you”. Irish media reported on the demonstration and the throwing of objects, while The Telegraph said cartons of milk had been thrown at the couple.

At least two detained

Ireland’s Garda police detained at least two people following the confrontation with the protesters. Public-order officers were deployed to the scene, restricting access to the area and escorting the motorcade off the college grounds.

The Irish Examiner reported that some of the people in front of the building moved forward as Biden was leaving the hall, after which objects were thrown. The outlet clarified that at least two people had been detained in connection with the incident.

Visit linked to ceremony

Joe and Jill Biden were at the college for a ceremony at which their son Hunter Biden received a gold medal for outstanding contribution to public discourse from the university’s historical society.

The former US president entered the hall without prior announcement, and those present welcomed him with applause. During the visit, Biden also met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

No public announcement has been made regarding charges against the detainees or any subsequent action in the case.

Sources: irishexaminer.com, universitytimes.ie, irishtimes.com