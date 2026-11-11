Sybiga Calls on G7 for More Air Defense and Sanctions Against Russia

Ukraine has called on the G7 countries to strengthen air defenses, provide additional energy assistance and impose tougher sanctions against Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Paris.

Among the issues raised by Kyiv were also securing sufficient funding, restrictions on Russia’s „shadow fleet“ and entry bans for Russian citizens. According to Sybiha, the talks focused on strengthening Ukraine’s defense and creating conditions for progress in the diplomatic process.

„We discussed the urgent needs: strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses, providing additional energy assistance, securing sufficient funding and tightening sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on its shadow fleet and entry bans for Russian citizens,“ Sybiha said.

The minister also briefed his partners on the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. He thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her mediation and said that the momentum achieved must be used to move toward a full ceasefire.

Kyiv Calls for Pressure on Moscow

Sybiha also raised the issue of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in international events. According to him, attempts to portray Russia’s war crimes in a different light through international sporting events are unacceptable. The Ukrainian minister described any easing of sports sanctions during the war as „unacceptable and immoral“.

Global food security was also discussed at the meeting. Ukraine presented proposals to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. At the same time, Kyiv is seeking support for possible de-escalation measures in the region and for the protection of energy infrastructure.

Separately, Sybiha met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the State Department, the two discussed negotiations to end the war, energy resilience and defense cooperation.

In an interview with Reuters, Sybiha said that Ukraine wants to accelerate deliveries of interceptor missiles and receive additional support for its energy grid. „We must work toward peace, but at the same time we must continue to put pressure on Russia,“ he said.

According to him, proposals for a ceasefire in the Black Sea have already been conveyed to Russia through intermediaries, including Türkiye, Egypt and India, but Kyiv is still awaiting a response from Moscow. Meanwhile, talks between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States are being held in Abu Dhabi.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com, defensenews.com