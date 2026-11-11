General Dan Caine Arrives in Colombia for Joint Counter-Narcotics Operations

The Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, arrived in Bogotá for talks with Colombia’s military leadership and to coordinate joint action against drug trafficking. Caine, the highest-ranking US military official, was received with military honors by General Eric Rodriguez, commander of the Colombian Armed Forces, at Catam Air Base.

The visit is aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two countries. The agenda includes intelligence sharing, border security, cooperation between the air forces and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Joint Exercises Involving More Than 700 Service Members

Caine’s arrival coincided with joint military exercises at the Tolemaida base in the department of Cundinamarca. Around 350 US and 400 Colombian service members are taking part. The program includes air operations, maritime interdiction, ground security, cyber defense and action against drone threats. The exercises are scheduled to conclude on November 11.

EFE reported that the visit is taking place as part of efforts to expand bilateral security coordination. Agence France-Presse reported that the talks are also linked to operations against groups financed by cocaine trafficking and illegal mining.

Regional Initiative Against Organized Crime

„We coordinated and united our efforts to anticipate, confront and neutralize common threats,“ General Eric Rodriguez said.

The meeting is being held as part of the „Shield of the Americas“ initiative, backed by Washington and focused on combating drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. Colombia is one of the United States’ key partners in the region because of the scale of cocaine production and trafficking.

The Colombian Armed Forces said the meeting confirmed bilateral cooperation and a shared commitment to countering security threats in the Western Hemisphere. The talks also addressed strengthening the Colombian army’s land, air, maritime and riverine capabilities.

Following the conclusion of the exercises, the two countries are expected to continue sharing information and coordinating operations against drug trafficking, illegal mining and armed groups in the region.

Sources: infobae.com, clarin.com, bluradio.com