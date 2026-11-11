Russia attacks Ukraine with an Kh-59/69 missile and 163 drones

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a guided Kh-59/69 aircraft missile and 163 attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. The attack began at 18:00 on November 10 and continued overnight into November 11.

According to preliminary data from the Ukrainian side, air defense shot down or suppressed 130 drones, including 72 jet-powered ones, as well as 14 unmanned aircraft of the „Banderol“ and „Dan-T“ types. The statement said that impacts were recorded at 17 locations and falling debris at seven more. Ukraine’s Air Force specified that the aircraft used included „Shahed“, „Gerbera“, S8000 and „Parody“ decoy drones.

Six people injured in Zaporizhzhia region

On the evening of November 10, a Russian strike hit a populated area in Zaporizhzhia region. According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, six people sustained injuries. „Six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack,“ the emergency service said in a statement.

While extinguishing one of the fires, rescuers freed two women and handed them over to medical teams. Fires were extinguished at four addresses in damaged private homes, as well as in an apartment on the third floor of a multi-storey building. The façade of a shop and a semi-trailer wheel also caught fire.

Ukraine reports new Russian losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian forces had lost 2,580 servicemen over the past 24 hours. According to Ukrainian data, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, total Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,614,180 people.

For the same period, Ukraine’s General Staff reported three tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, two air defense systems, five ground robotic systems, 1,559 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 513 vehicles and two pieces of special equipment destroyed or damaged.

The data on Russian military losses comes from the Ukrainian command and has not been independently verified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua