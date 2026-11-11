Russia says it shot down 627 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 627 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles overnight. The ministry described the drones as aircraft-type vehicles.

“Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 627 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Russian military ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian side, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Vladimir, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kirov, Kursk, Novgorod, Oryol, Leningrad, Pskov, Rostov, Samara, Smolensk, Saratov, Tver, Tula and Ulyanovsk regions.

The list also includes Krasnodar Krai, Moscow Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, Crimea and the waters of the Sea of Azov..

Sources: ca.marketscreener.com