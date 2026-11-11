Estonian village finds itself between anti-tank ditches and the Russian border

The Estonian village of Vinki, near the border with Russia, has found itself almost surrounded by defensive structures. On one side is the border fence, while on the other anti-tank ditches have been dug and an earth embankment has been built on private land. There are seven households in the village, Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR reported.

The structures are part of the Baltic Defence Line. Nearly 23 kilometres of anti-tank ditches have been dug in the Setomaa region, designed to slow the movement of tanks in the event of a potential conflict.

Residents concerned about water and access

The most serious concerns for the people of Vinki are related to water that could collect in the ditches, as well as access to the village. Their steep slopes are also a source of concern because of the presence of young children.

“At first, we were afraid that the ditches were so deep that it would be difficult for someone to get out if they fell into them or if they filled with water,” says resident Lea Ojamets.

Local residents were also concerned that there was only one road leading to the village. They insisted that an alternative exit remain available, which could be used on foot if the main route were blocked or damaged.

According to ERR, a second route out of Vinki has already been secured, running between the ditches. A water reservoir is also being built near the village to drain excess water from the defensive structures.

Work has been ongoing since September

Margus Timmo, head of the Setomaa Union, says the residents’ concerns are understandable, but no damage has been caused so far.

“No damage has been caused at this point,” Timmo says, describing concerns about flooding and loss of access as possible scenarios for which solutions are being sought.

According to him, representatives of the local community have been discussing the problems since September. The parties have drawn up a protocol on their joint intentions, while work on additional measures continues.

The case of Vinki shows how the construction of defence infrastructure along Estonia’s eastern border is changing the daily lives of small border communities. For the residents of the village, the question is no longer only where the ditches run, but whether there will remain enough safe and accessible routes out.

Sources: err.ee, news.err.ee