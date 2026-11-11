More than 100 leaders gather at COP31 in Antalya

More than 100 heads of state and government are gathering in Antalya for the leaders’ summit as part of the COP31 climate conference. According to data cited by the Anadolu Agency, 102 representatives from 95 countries and seven international organizations are expected to attend.

The participants include 37 heads of state, 35 prime ministers or other heads of government, eight vice presidents, seven deputy prime ministers, two crown princes, a prince, a parliamentary speaker and four special representatives. The United Nations, the European Commission, the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the International Energy Agency are represented at leaders’ level.

Two days for political commitments

The summit is being held on 11 and 12 November, with the opening chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. On the first day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will also deliver an address. Heads of state and government are presenting their national positions, holding bilateral talks and taking part in thematic discussions.

The agenda includes climate finance, adaptation to the consequences of warming, a just energy transition and emissions reductions. Round tables are planned on clean energy and electrification, green industry, implementation of the Paris Agreement and the resilience of cities.

Focus on electrification

Türkiye and Australia, which are jointly hosting COP31, are seeking to rally more countries around a voluntary commitment for electricity to account for 35% of final global energy consumption by 2035. According to Le Monde, the first voluntary pledges related to clean electrification and investment have already been announced at the beginning of the conference.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said that dependence on imported energy exposes countries to fluctuations in global markets, while electrification could both limit emissions and enhance energy security.

The conference is being held against a backdrop of warnings that global warming will likely exceed the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold set as a key goal in the Paris Agreement. The year has been marked by severe floods, heatwaves and other climate disasters.

“We don’t need more promises, but plans,” said former US Secretary of State and former special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry.

The COP31 climate conference will continue in Antalya until 20 November. The countries are then expected to adopt a final text showing whether the political commitments made at the leaders’ summit will be turned into concrete measures.

Sources: apnews.com, m.aa.com.tr, lemonde.fr