Russia detains two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad

Russia has detained two suspected agents of Poland’s special services in the Kaliningrad region, the Federal Security Service said. According to the Russian agency, they collected and passed on information about military personnel and facilities belonging to the Ministry of Defence, as well as about the socio-economic situation in the region.

“They collected and passed on information about military personnel and facilities belonging to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, as well as information about the socio-economic situation, migration and social policy in the region,” the FSB said in a statement quoted by Russian media. According to the agency, the two were linked to Poland’s Military Intelligence Service and Internal Security Agency.

Criminal proceedings for espionage have been launched against the detainees. The court has ruled that they should remain in custody. The Russian authorities have not disclosed their names and have not provided independent evidence to publicly substantiate the allegations.

Warnings issued to ten more people

The FSB also said that seven Polish citizens and three Russian citizens had been officially warned about the inadmissibility of actions that could create conditions for espionage, treason or confidential cooperation with a foreign state. The Polish citizens have also been banned from entering Russia for an extended period.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Moscow and Warsaw. In early November, Poland increased the police presence along its northeastern border, including in areas near Kaliningrad, following warnings of possible acts of sabotage and provocations. Polish authorities have not publicly linked these measures to the specific case of those detained in Russia.

Sources: kommersant.ru, meduza.io, bfm.ru