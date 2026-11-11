Second day of Russia-Ukraine talks begins in Abu Dhabi

The second day of talks between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United States, has begun in Abu Dhabi. The discussions are being held between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv, while the US side is represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“We are beginning the second day of talks,” said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, quoted by the Associated Press. He also heads Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. The Russian delegation is led by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky.

Humanitarian issues among the main topics

The first day of talks on Tuesday lasted about four hours. It was the first trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in nine months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the talks as “constructive and substantive.” According to him, possible humanitarian steps were discussed, including an exchange of prisoners of war, the return of Ukrainian civilians detained in Russia, as well as children taken from the country.

Security guarantees for Ukraine were also discussed. Kyiv insists that they must be sufficiently reliable to prevent a new Russian attack.

No convergence on territorial issues

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the first meeting as “very productive,” but warned that ending the war would not be achieved within 24 hours.

So far, there has been no announcement of an agreement on the most difficult issues. Russia is insisting that Ukraine withdraw from territories in four regions that Moscow declared annexed in 2022, as well as renounce NATO membership and accept restrictions on its armed forces.

Ukraine rejects territorial concessions and restrictions on its armed forces. Kyiv insists that a ceasefire must be agreed first, after which a broader peace agreement can be discussed.

European consultations outside the trilateral format

Talks between the Russian, Ukrainian and US delegations are scheduled for the beginning of the second day. After that, Ukrainian representatives are expected to hold separate meetings with representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission.

Moscow opposes the direct participation of European countries in the trilateral talks, but European representatives are in Abu Dhabi for consultations with Kyiv and Washington. The talks are expected to conclude later on Wednesday.

Sources: apnews.com, kyivindependent.com