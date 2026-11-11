Iran threatens strikes as former Iraqi MP is killed in Beirut

Iran’s military leadership warned that any location serving as a source of threat against the Islamic Republic would be turned into a target of asymmetric operations. The statement by Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, was published by the IRNA news agency.

“Any point that represents a center of threat to the very existence of the Islamic Republic’s system will be directly attacked through asymmetric operations,” Abdollahi said. He warned the United States and Israel that Iran’s previous retaliatory actions had been only the beginning and that another miscalculation would lead to “much more destructive strikes.”

The message was issued on the 15th anniversary of the death of General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, considered one of the founders of Iran’s missile program. Abdollahi said the armed forces were ready to carry out the instructions of Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Former Iraqi MP found dead in Beirut

In Beirut, Lebanese authorities are investigating the death of former Iraqi MP Ahmad al-Alawani. His body was found in an apartment in the Tariq al-Jadida district after his family reported being unable to contact him.

According to a Lebanese judicial source cited by The Associated Press, preliminary findings indicate that al-Alawani was struck on the head and then strangled. One Lebanese national has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the killing, while two Syrians are being sought. Authorities are also checking the former MP’s route after his arrival from Erbil.

Al-Alawani represented Anbar province in the Iraqi parliament and was known for his criticism of Iran’s influence and the Tehran-backed armed groups in Iraq. He was detained in December 2013 and spent more than a decade in prison before being released in April 2025 under the general amnesty.

His media office described the death as a murder and called for everyone who planned or carried out the crime to be identified. Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Reda al-Husseini, said the embassy was awaiting the final report from the Lebanese authorities.

Iraq continues operations against “Islamic State”

Iraqi forces carried out new strikes against Islamic State positions in Kirkuk province. According to the Iraqi Security Cell, two strikes by F-16 fighter jets in the Zghaitun Valley targeted three suspected militants and a tunnel used by armed groups.

The operation was conducted based on intelligence from the Directorate of Military Intelligence and in coordination with the air surveillance center attached to the commander-in-chief’s office. No information was provided on whether any militants were killed or wounded in the strikes.

Iraqi authorities continue to pursue remnants of the group in remote areas, although the Islamic State lost its territorial control over the country in 2017.

Sources: irna.com, apnews.com, en.964media.com