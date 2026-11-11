Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi concludes

The second round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi has concluded. A source close to the Ukrainian delegation told Ukrainska Pravda about the end of the talks. The information was also confirmed by the Russian news agency TASS.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, the Ukrainian side began talks with European representatives. No details have been announced about the results of the second round or any possible agreements.

Kyiv denies claim about border changes

The Ukrainian source rejected a report by the British newspaper The Telegraph that Ukraine had rejected a new US proposal to reconsider the borders, aimed at unlocking peace talks with Russia.

“There was no such proposal, and accordingly there could be no rejection. This does not correspond to reality,” the source told Ukrainska Pravda.

Thus, Kyiv denies having received an initiative from Washington related to changing the borders. The article did not provide additional details about the claim reported by The Telegraph.

Prisoners of war and security guarantees discussed

Before the second round, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war had been discussed during the talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10.

During the first round, the delegations also discussed security guarantees, Russia’s demands and the issue of Ukraine’s post-war future. The first day of talks lasted four and a half hours, including a 40-minute break, TASS reported.

Ukraine, the United States and Russia began the new round of talks in the capital of the United Arab Emirates amid efforts to revive the diplomatic process. After the trilateral meeting ended, the talks continued in a separate format with the participation of European representatives.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, tass.com