Russian strikes leave areas without power and claim a life in Ukraine

Russian attacks caused partial power outages in eight regions of Ukraine, Ukrenergo reported. Consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Odesa and Chernihiv regions have been affected. The situation remains most serious in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Hourly power supply schedules are in effect in most regions, while capacity restrictions have been introduced for industry and businesses.

In Kharkiv, Russian forces carried out three strikes on the Saltivskyi, Osnovianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. A civilian enterprise and seven vehicles caught fire in the Osnovianskyi district, while three more vehicles burned in the Shevchenkivskyi district after a drone strike. “The State Emergency Service units are dealing with the consequences,” regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

One killed in strike on a market in Chornomorsk

In Chornomorsk, Odesa region, a market in the central part of the city was hit. One person was killed and four were injured, two of them seriously, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported. “The place is always crowded at this time,” he said. The explosion damaged nearby residential buildings and vehicles.

People injured in strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava

Five people were injured in Zaporizhzhia. The strikes hit a multi-storey residential building, a municipal infrastructure facility and a truck. The roof, facade and balconies of the apartment building, as well as windows of a nearby dormitory, were damaged, acting regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said.

In Poltava, a strike on a private enterprise caused a fire and injured three people. All of them were taken to medical facilities, with two in serious condition and one in moderately serious condition, regional governor Vitalii Dyiakivnych reported. A drone was also recorded falling at another location in the city, preliminarily damaging a private house.

Emergency outages due to damage to the grid

According to Ukrainian energy authorities, attacks on energy infrastructure facilities continued overnight and in the morning. Emergency outages are being implemented in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions due to damaged equipment and reduced voltage in the high-voltage grid. Energy workers are restoring the damaged facilities, while the return to predictable schedules depends on the stabilisation of the system.

According to the Ukrainian government, the overnight attacks also affected energy facilities, railway infrastructure and a district heating company in various regions. Heating supply interruptions were reported in Kryvyi Rih, while strikes on railway facilities disrupted train services in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions.

Sources: pravda.com.ua