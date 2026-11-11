EC brings together participants in Warsaw for Ukraine’s reconstruction

The European Commission and the Ukrainian authorities will host a conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction, to be held in Warsaw on November 12 and 13. The event will bring together business leaders, investors and representatives of state institutions to discuss accelerating reconstruction and closer integration of the country into the European single market.

The conference will be opened by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Ukrainian Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko. One of the stated aims is to outline investment opportunities in the Ukrainian economy and its gradual integration with European markets.

Reforms are key to investment

Marta Kos will also take part in a meeting with donors to Ukraine. Reforms will be central to the discussions, as the European Commission considers them crucial to improving the business climate and attracting private capital.

„Progress on reforms along the path to the EU, particularly in the areas of the rule of law, corporate governance and the fight against corruption, will help Ukrainian businesses become more competitive and better connected to the European economy“, the European Commission said.

Participants are also expected to discuss the mechanisms through which business can contribute to the country’s reconstruction. The official programme includes discussions on investment, resilience, modernisation and the implementation of new agreements between the European Union and Ukraine.

The next conference will be held in Tallinn

The Warsaw meeting is part of a broader process of international support for Ukraine’s reconstruction and European integration. The next conference on the country’s reconstruction is scheduled to take place in 2027 in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.

Sources: bta.bg