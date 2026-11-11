Russian Drones Strike Naftogaz Facility in Ukraine

Russian forces carried out a nighttime strike with jet-powered drones on a facility of the Naftogaz group in Dnipropetrovsk Region, acting chairman of the company’s management board Serhii Fedorenko said.

A large-scale fire broke out on the premises, and equipment was damaged in the attack. The employees were in shelters, and no one was injured.

“During the attack, the workers were in shelters. None of the employees was injured. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine arrived at the scene promptly. I thank them for their fast and professional work,” Serhii Fedorenko said.

Naftogaz specialists are assessing the consequences of the strike and coordinating their actions with local authorities. At this stage, no specific information has been reported on the extent of the material damage or on any suspension of the facility’s operations.

More than 250 attacks on company facilities

Since the beginning of 2026, Russian attacks on Naftogaz facilities have been carried out more than 250 times. The company is among the key operators of Ukraine’s oil and gas infrastructure, which has been periodically targeted.

Against this backdrop, Naftogaz signed a €23 million grant agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds are intended to purchase additional quantities of natural gas, with the financing supported by the government of the Netherlands.

Following the latest attack, the damage assessment and coordination with local authorities are continuing.

Sources: epravda.com.ua, rbc.ua, 24tv.ua