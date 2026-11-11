One killed and four injured in explosion in Libya

One worker was killed and four employees were injured in an explosion at the gas complex of the Sirte Company in the Libyan port of Marsa el Brega. The incident occurred in the morning after a section of a fuel gas pipeline supplying the steam boilers exploded.

A limited fire broke out after the explosion. Emergency response and firefighting teams shut down the gas pipelines, brought the blaze under control and secured the area. The deceased was an Arab national, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said.

Crude oil production unaffected

Operations at the gas plant were suspended as a precautionary measure. According to the National Oil Corporation, the action was taken to protect employees and facilities.

“There has been no impact on gas supplies to the domestic market or on crude oil production,” the corporation said. The institution noted that the company’s other operations were continuing normally.

No further details have so far been released about the condition of the four injured workers or the cause that led to the damage and explosion of the gas pipeline. No information has been reported about any other casualties or significant damage outside the affected section.

Sources: lana.gov.ly, almadanews.ly