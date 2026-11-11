Bulgarian MEP Rada Laikova is a candidate for Vice-President of the European Parliament. The nomination is for the seat vacated by Romanian representative Nicolae Ștefănuță, and the vote has been included on the agenda of the plenary session on November 12, 2026. The European Parliament has still not elected a new vice-president. )

Laikova is an MEP from “Vazrazhdane” and a member of the “Europe of Sovereign Nations” group. She has been part of the current term of the European Parliament since July 2024. At the institution, she works primarily on issues related to the economy, monetary policy, the internal market and relations with Asian countries.

Her work in the European Parliament

Laikova is a member of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. She is a substitute member of the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection, as well as of the Delegation for relations with Central Asia. She also participates in the Delegation for relations with the countries of Southeast Asia and ASEAN.

Her candidacy comes from a political group that is among the smaller formations in the European Parliament. If elected, Laikova will be the first Bulgarian representative to hold this post during the current term. The vice-presidents assist the president in presiding over plenary sessions and carrying out the Parliament’s administrative functions.

Laikova’s positions

In her public statements, the Bulgarian MEP has consistently defended a greater role for national states in the European Union and criticized the expansion of European regulations. In an interview with BNT, she said: “The European Parliament and the European Union are the world champions in regulation, control and imposing their view of the world on European citizens.”

She is among the MEPs who oppose further centralization of decision-making in Brussels. Laikova has also expressed critical views on the introduction of the digital euro, the European Union’s sanctions policy and proposals for deepening integration.

The plenary vote will show whether her candidacy will receive the necessary support. Until the election, Rada Laikova remains a candidate for the post, not a vice-president of the European Parliament.

Sources: bntnews.bg