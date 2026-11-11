ADNOC vessel damaged in attack in the UAE

One of the vessels operated by Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Logistics & Services was damaged in an attack in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, the company itself reported through the Emirates News Agency (WAM). The incident took place in the afternoon of November 10 in the Arabian Gulf.

“Response efforts by the relevant teams are ongoing, and further information will be provided as new details become available,” ADNOC Logistics & Services said.

The company did not disclose the vessel’s name or type. The extent of the damage, the weapon used, whether any crew members were injured or the suspected perpetrator have also not been announced. ADNOC Logistics & Services urged the public to rely only on official sources and not to spread rumours or unverified information.

Separate report of tanker being hit off Oman

On the same day, the British maritime trade operations centre UKMTO reported that a tanker had been hit by an unidentified projectile approximately 19 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman. According to the published information, the crew is safe and there are no reports of marine pollution.

The vessel reported by UKMTO has not been identified. It has not yet been established whether the incident is connected to the damaged ADNOC Logistics & Services vessel or whether the two cases are separate incidents.

Another attack on commercial shipping

The news comes amid a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Oman. Earlier this year, vessels operated by ADNOC Logistics & Services were also attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one of the previous incidents reportedly involving a fatality and injured crew members.

The consequences of the latest attack for the vessel’s movement, its cargo and maritime traffic remain unknown. The company has not announced when the damage assessment will be completed or whether the vessel will continue its voyage. Further official statements are expected to clarify the condition of the vessel and its crew, as well as the reasons for the attack.

Sources: wam.ae, thenationalnews.com, shippingtelegraph.com