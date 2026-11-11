Ukraine: Russia has lost 2,580 troops and 1,559 drones

Russian forces lost 2,580 servicemen and 1,559 operational-tactical drones over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. The data covers the fighting during the period from November 10 to 11.

“The enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to November 11, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,614,180 personnel,” Ukraine’s General Staff said. The figure includes servicemen whom the Ukrainian side identifies as killed or wounded.

Another 73 artillery systems put out of action

The daily tally also includes three Russian tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles and 73 artillery systems. Ukraine also reported two Russian air defense systems destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, 513 vehicles and fuel trucks, five ground-based robotic systems and two pieces of special equipment were recorded. No new losses of Russian aircraft, helicopters, ships, submarines or cruise missiles were added.

More than 604,000 drones according to Ukrainian statistics

Cumulatively since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s General Staff has reported 604,910 Russian operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed or put out of action. The total number of Russian artillery systems reported has reached 52,231, while the number of tanks stands at 12,468.

The figures cited are an assessment by Ukraine’s military command. They have not been independently verified, and Russian authorities have not published comparable official data on their own losses for the same period.

Sources: frontnews.eu, weukraine.tv