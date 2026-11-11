Uzbekistan and Finland Discuss Expanding Ties

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Finnish President Alexander Stubb discussed expanding bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Antalya. The talks were held on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP31.

The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached during Stubb’s official visit to Uzbekistan in October 2025. The focus was on increasing mutual trade and accelerating joint projects in metallurgy, energy and geology.

“Particular attention was paid to increasing mutual trade, accelerating joint projects and expanding cooperation in environmental protection and water resource management,” the Uzbek presidential administration said in a statement.

New Economic Contacts in 2027

Mirziyoyev and Stubb highlighted the importance of holding another meeting of the intergovernmental commission in early 2027, as well as a bilateral business forum. These formats are expected to provide an opportunity to monitor the agreements and prepare specific projects between companies from the two countries.

During Stubb’s visit to Tashkent in 2025, a portfolio of promising joint projects worth more than €1 billion was announced. At the time, the two countries also discussed establishing a trade finance fund, certification laboratories for Uzbek agricultural and textile goods, and partnerships in digitalisation, artificial intelligence, education and environmental protection.

In Antalya, the presidents also exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda. No new agreements signed after the meeting were announced, with the main focus being on implementing the agreements already reached and preparing for the next bilateral contacts.

Sources: tafs.uz, uza.uz