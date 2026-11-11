Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan sign anti-corruption memorandum

Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan have signed a memorandum of cooperation on preventing and combating corruption. The document was concluded in Riyadh between Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority “Nazaha” and Tajikistan’s State Agency for Financial Control and Anti-Corruption.

The Saudi side was represented by the head of “Nazaha,” Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Qahmous, while Tajikistan was represented by the director of the state agency, Sulaimon Said Sultonзода. The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Tajikistan, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Shamrani, also attended the signing.

Focus on cross-border corruption

The memorandum provides for enhanced cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes, information exchange, and the development of the institutional capacity of the two countries.

“The memorandum aims to strengthen cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes, exchanging information, and bolstering the institutional capabilities of the two countries,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed bilateral relations, as well as opportunities to expand joint work in the areas of integrity protection and combating corruption. Representatives of both countries presented the measures being taken to promote transparency and exchanged experience from their national practices.

Sources: spa.gov.sa, saudigazette.com.sa