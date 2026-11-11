Moscow could conclude bilateral non-aggression pacts with individual NATO countries, Russian diplomat Alexey Drobinin said at a collective security forum in Moscow. According to him, such treaties could be part of a new security architecture in Europe, discussed as part of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“For example, such agreements could also be concluded with individual NATO member states, which would subsequently receive additional individual security guarantees from the Russian Federation,” Drobinin said, quoted by Reuters.

Three options for European security

The director of the Foreign Policy Planning Department at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented three possible models. The first envisages a collective defense alliance or bilateral mutual assistance agreements, similar to Russia’s arrangements with Belarus and North Korea.

The second option involves political agreements under which countries would not assist their opponents in the event of possible aggression. As an example, Drobinin cited the treaty between Russia and Iran.

The third possibility is the conclusion of bilateral mutual non-aggression treaties. According to the concept presented by the diplomat, states could also commit not to wage war against one another and not to provide territory, transit routes or industrial facilities for such actions.

Proposals linked to talks on Ukraine

The issue of a new security system in Europe was central to the two-day talks in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine and the United States, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said. No details about the substance of the discussions were provided.

Reuters notes that the talks resumed this week for the first time since February 2026. U.S. officials have said they are ready to discuss a broader European security system, while a number of European politicians insist that a ceasefire in Ukraine must be agreed first.

Moscow’s proposals come against the backdrop of Russian statements from 2025 that the country was ready to confirm in an international document its commitment not to attack European countries. At the same time, NATO describes Russia as the most serious and direct threat to the security of its allies and says that relations could change once Russian aggression ends and international law is fully respected.

So far, there is no information that any individual NATO country has accepted the proposal or that official negotiations for such a treaty have begun.

Sources: d2233.cms.socastsrm.com, novayagazeta.eu