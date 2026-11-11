Iran Condemns US Reward for Information on Its Nuclear Program

Iran has condemned the US offer of a reward of up to $20 million for information about its nuclear program and called on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take action against the initiative.

The US “Rewards for Justice” program offers up to $20 million, as well as the possibility of relocation, in exchange for information about nuclear facilities, equipment, scientists and other officials linked to the program, as well as the movements of these individuals and materials. The announcement was also disseminated by the US Central Command.

In a letter dated November 10 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the president of the Security Council and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the offer as “disgusting and deplorable.” He called on the three institutions to condemn it “clearly and unequivocally.”

According to Araghchi, the US initiative encourages the gathering of intelligence on nuclear facilities, technical equipment and scientific personnel. The Iranian minister warned that this could encourage espionage, increase the risk to nuclear facilities and endanger scientists and technical specialists.

Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful and that the right of countries to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is recognized by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Araghchi also warned that compliance with safeguards obligations to the IAEA cannot be expected to proceed normally if facilities, personnel and sensitive information are exposed to threats of attacks and sabotage.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the Security Council to consider the matter a threat to international peace and security, and on the IAEA to protect the confidentiality and independence of its monitoring system. So far, there has been no indication that the UN or the Vienna-based agency has announced an official position on Iran’s request.

Sources: apnews.com, timesofisrael.com, aa.com.tr