13 students hospitalized after inhaling chemicals in Athens

13 students were taken as a precaution to the Aglaia Kyriakou Children's Hospital in Athens after inhaling chemical fumes at a private school in Koropi, east of the Greek capital. The alert was raised at around 10:30 a.m., when fumes from chemicals used to maintain the swimming pool began to spread through the building.

The students complained of breathing difficulties. 13 school employees were transported to Sotiria Hospital, while two workers carrying out maintenance on the pool were taken to the health centre in Koropi. One more student left the scene with his mother after she signed the necessary declaration.

Earlier information from News 24/7 indicated that 12 adults had been taken to Sotiria, while more recent data from Kathimerini put the number of employees at 13. The discrepancy is linked to the evolving information about the number of affected adults.

School evacuated

“There is no reason to be concerned about the condition of the people exposed to the fumes,” the National Poison Control Centre said.

The primary school and kindergarten in the complex were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Fire service teams were sent to the scene to inspect the premises and the circumstances that led to the release of the chemical fumes.

According to the available information, all those taken for examination are in good condition. Authorities are investigating whether the chemicals were used improperly during work on the pool.

Sources: ekathimerini.com, news247.gr, tovima.gr