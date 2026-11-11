Three killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Three Palestinians, including two brothers, were killed in two Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, local health officials and medics said. The bodies were taken to Shifa Hospital, the Associated Press reported.

One of the strikes hit the roof of a residential building in Gaza City and killed one person. In the second strike, in the nearby Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, brothers Mahmoud and Jamil al-Absi were killed. They were in a tent being used by displaced people.

The Israeli army said the two strikes targeted militants whom it described as terrorists, but provided no further details. Israel claims that „Hamas“ is trying to regroup and replenish its weapons stockpiles. The Palestinian movement says it is honoring the ceasefire agreement and accuses Israel of undermining it.

Displaced people affected once again

The latest victims were recorded a day after another airstrike in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. It destroyed a metal foundry and nearby tents, some of which caught fire.

„We came and saw the tents engulfed in flames three meters high. There were no clothes left for me, my children or my wife,“ displaced Palestinian Hisham Abdu told Reuters.

He said his daughter asked him where her toys were after the fire destroyed the family's belongings.

The ceasefire remains fragile

Large-scale fighting has declined since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and „Hamas“, but Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip continue almost daily, the Associated Press reported. According to health authorities in the enclave, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the agreement was reached. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and militants.

Talks on the terms under which „Hamas“ must disarm and on the withdrawal of Israeli troops have not produced an agreement. According to Reuters, Israel controls about two-thirds of the territory from which the army ordered residents to leave.

Sources: apnews.com, internazionale.it