“Georgian Dream” mobilizes its voters for 2028 as well

Georgia’s ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” will once again mobilize its voters for the 2028 parliamentary elections. MP Levan Machavariani, a member of the parliamentary majority, said this in an interview with Georgia’s public broadcaster.

“I am convinced that in 2028 we will once again be able to mobilize our voters,” Machavariani said. According to him, more than 1 million party supporters voted for it in the 2024 parliamentary elections, while almost the same number backed it in the 2025 local elections.

“Of course, we will once again repeat the same result,” the MP said, without specifying whether he meant the number of votes or the party’s percentage election result.

MP links elections to case against opposition

Machavariani linked preparations for the 2028 vote to the case filed by “Georgian Dream” with the Constitutional Court. The lawsuit targets five opposition formations – the “United National Movement,” the “Coalition for Change,” “Strong Georgia – Lelo,” the “Federalists,” and former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s “For Georgia” party.

“They must first wait for the Constitutional Court’s decision, and then we will see which of these parties will remain on the political scene,” Machavariani said.

Hearings in the case are continuing. On November 11, opposition leader Nika Gvaramia and lawyer Maia Kopaleishvili were removed from the courtroom following an argument with presiding judge Revaz Nadaria.

Opposition calls for boycott

Machavariani’s statement came after Giorgi Butikashvili of the “Coalition for Change” called for a boycott of the 2028 parliamentary elections. According to him, the ruling party should not be allowed to hold the vote, while the opposition should rely on mass protests and civil resistance.

Butikashvili claims that a possible ban on opposition parties would leave voters without a genuine political choice. The ruling party rejects these accusations and insists that the lawsuit before the Constitutional Court concerns actions that, in its view, threaten the constitutional order.

Georgia’s regular parliamentary elections are due to be held in 2028. Until then, the political confrontation is expected to focus mainly on the outcome of the case against the opposition parties and on which formations will be allowed to participate in the electoral race.

Sources: 1tv.ge