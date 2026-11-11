Pakistan’s Prime Minister arrives in Antalya for COP31

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Antalya to participate in the meeting of world leaders as part of COP31 – the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Sharif arrived at the forum’s conference hall on 11 November, where he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The Pakistani prime minister also took part in a group photograph with the heads of state and government attending the meeting.

Focus on renewable energy

In his address, Sharif will present Pakistan’s climate priorities and call for faster and more concrete international action against the effects of climate change. Key topics include expanding solar energy, increasing renewable energy generation capacity and transitioning to a cleaner and more sustainable economy.

Pakistan is also focusing on strengthening disaster preparedness and developing early warning systems. The country’s Foreign Ministry said Islamabad would call for

predictable, adequate and accessible climate finance

for developing countries so that they can build their resilience and achieve the sustainable development goals.

Participation in clean energy talks

Sharif’s programme also includes participation in a high-level dialogue on the transition to clean energy and electrification, organised by the COP31 presidency. The forum is dedicated to the “35 by 35” initiative, which is linked to expanding access to electricity and accelerating the energy transition.

The prime minister is accompanied by Senator Sherry Rehman, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and his adviser Tariq Fatemi. Bilateral talks with the Turkish leadership and other heads of state are also scheduled during the meeting.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from 9 to 20 November. The meeting of world leaders is scheduled for 11 and 12 November, while negotiations between the delegations are continuing as part of the two-week climate conference.

Sources: vid.app.com.pk, dawn.com