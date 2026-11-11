Moldova condemns incursion by two cruise missiles

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incursion of two cruise missiles into the country’s airspace. The munitions were of the “Banderol” (S8000) type and crossed Moldovan territory during large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine, MOLDPRES reported.

Both missiles entered from the direction of Odesa region, crossed Moldova’s airspace and subsequently returned to Ukrainian territory. Moldova’s Foreign Ministry described the incident as a serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the safety of its citizens.

The routes of the two missiles

“The Republic of Moldova reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine and calls on the Russian Federation to end its military aggression and actions that threaten regional peace and stability,” the institution said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the first missile crossed the state border at 06:04 from the direction of Yaski in Odesa region towards Tudora in Ștefan Vodă district. Five minutes later, it left Moldovan airspace in the direction of Starokozache, again in Odesa region.

The second missile entered at 06:06 from the direction of Lymanske. Its flight continued towards Pervomaisk along the Transnistrian section, and at 06:10 it left Moldova’s airspace towards Rozdilna in Odesa region.

The two incidents were recorded two minutes apart. The Air Operations Centre continues to monitor the airspace in coordination with the competent institutions and partners.

About 70 violations since the beginning of the year

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that approximately 70 incidents involving violations of the country’s airspace had been recorded since the beginning of 2026. Since 2022, their total number has reached around 110.

The incident involving the two missiles is the latest in a series linked to the spillover of aerial threats from the war in Ukraine into neighbouring countries. Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said that such actions are unacceptable and run counter to fundamental principles of international law.

Sources: moldpres.md, informat.ro