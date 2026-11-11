More than 2.5 million people gathered for Pope Leo XIV's Mass in Buenos Aires, the Associated Press reported, citing a Vatican estimate. City authorities put the figure slightly lower – more than 2 million participants.

The event near the Monument to the Spaniards in the Palermo neighborhood became the largest public gathering for Leo XIV since his election as pope. Thousands of pilgrims arrived as early as midnight, while the Argentine government declared the day a national holiday so people could attend.

A message about family and work

In his homily, Leo XIV spoke about the difficulties facing Argentine families – unemployment, violence, addiction and insecure employment. He urged believers not to regard the Christian family as outdated.

“Today, more than ever, it remains a source of support amid the many uncertainties of our time,” the pope said.

Later, during a meeting with representatives of business and trade unions at the Catholic University of Argentina, Leo XIV defended the dignity of work.

“Depriving a person of work does not simply mean taking away their income. It seriously harms their dignity, deprives them of the opportunity to contribute to society and pushes them toward social exclusion,” he said.

His message was interpreted by representatives of the Argentine opposition and trade unions as criticism of President Javier Milei's economic policies. Milei described the pope's speech as “exceptional,” but said he did not want to use the visit for political purposes.

The final Mass will be held in Luján

The widely circulated claim that more than 2 million people gathered for the pope's final Mass in Argentina does not correspond to the confirmed data. More than 2 million people attended his first Mass in the country – in Buenos Aires on November 9.

The final Mass of the Argentine leg of the trip will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady of Luján on November 11. The Associated Press reported that around 1 million pilgrims are expected to attend. Luján is Argentina's national shrine and is dedicated to the country's patroness.

Before the Mass, the pope visited the Devoto federal prison in Buenos Aires. There, he spoke about the possibility of redemption and a new beginning, saying that even the most difficult circumstances can become an opportunity for change.

After the end of his visit to Argentina, Leo XIV will continue his journey to Peru, where he spent more than two decades as a priest and bishop. His visit to Argentina is the first papal visit to the country in nearly 40 years. The last pope to visit Argentina before him was John Paul II, in 1987.

Sources: apnews.com, upi.com