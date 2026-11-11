Merz and Putin may speak after the talks in Abu Dhabi

A conversation between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place after the talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, but only if there is a clear purpose and a real opportunity for substantive dialogue. This was stated by Germany’s deputy government spokesperson, Steffen Meyer.

„A conversation just for the sake of having a conversation makes no sense,“ Meyer said. According to him, Berlin is fundamentally ready for such contact, but does not want to take part in formal or doomed-to-fail talks. The German government still does not see any serious willingness on Russia’s part to discuss a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Berlin open to contact under specific conditions

Meyer described a conversation as possible if suitable circumstances, clear objectives and a willingness on both sides to discuss ending the war emerge. He stressed that this is consistent with the position the German government has previously expressed.

Merz said at the end of last week that he would not avoid a conversation with Putin. Berlin, however, has not announced a specific date, format or agenda for a possible meeting between the two leaders. The German government has also not confirmed that such contact has already been planned.

Talks in Abu Dhabi end without a breakthrough

The two-day talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi ended without a significant breakthrough on ending the war. The meetings were the first direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in nine months. On the second day, the discussions lasted just under two hours, following around four hours of work the previous day.

Russia and Ukraine nevertheless reached an agreement in principle on a major exchange of prisoners of war. According to U.S. envoy Jared Kushner, the final parameters still need to be clarified, and the exchange could take place within the next two to three weeks.

Humanitarian issues, security guarantees and Europe’s future participation in resolving the conflict were also discussed. European representatives were in Abu Dhabi and held separate consultations, but Moscow did not allow them to take part in the direct trilateral discussions.

American mediators to meet with Putin

Kushner and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plan to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin. They will discuss the results of the talks and efforts to involve Europe more actively in the future diplomatic process.

This is not the conversation between Merz and Putin envisaged by the German government. For the German chancellor, such contact remains a possibility rather than an agreed event.

Sources: apnews.com, itv.com