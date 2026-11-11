Pellegrini departs for France to meet Macron

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has departed for France, where he will hold bilateral talks in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The agenda includes the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, current European issues, the enlargement of the European Union, the war in Ukraine and European energy security.

Regional coordination during Slovakia’s presidency of the Visegrád Group, which includes Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary, will also be discussed. The Slovak president’s office described the meeting as a discussion taking place at a time of “significant geopolitical, security and economic challenges that require a coordinated approach by European partners and close cooperation at the highest political level.”

Participation in the Paris Peace Forum

Pellegrini’s visit to France began with his participation in the ninth edition of the Paris Peace Forum. On 10 November, the Slovak president took part in the official opening of the forum, held at the National Maritime Museum in Paris.

His programme also included a plenary session at a meeting dedicated to children and a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence. The first day of the visit concluded with an official dinner at the Élysée Palace, hosted by Macron on the occasion of the forum.

Paying tribute to Štefánik

During the second day of his visit, Pellegrini laid a wreath at the monument to General Milan Rastislav Štefánik in Meudon near Paris. The site is associated with the period that the prominent Slovak military and political figure spent in France.

The Slovak president will also meet with representatives of the Slovak community in the French capital. Following his talks with Macron, the focus is expected to remain on bilateral cooperation and shared positions on key European and international issues.

Sources: tasr.sk, aktuality.sk, enrsi.stvr.sk