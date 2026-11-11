Lavrov: Russia will determine its position after Witkoff and Kushner’s visit

Russia will determine its further position on resolving the conflict in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“The American negotiators are going to Moscow to brief Putin. On this basis, our further course will be determined,” Lavrov said, as quoted by Vedomosti. According to him, the Russian side continues to adhere to the goals formulated by Putin in 2024.

The meeting is scheduled for November 12

Witkoff and Kushner will arrive in Moscow on the morning of November 12, and their talks with Putin are scheduled for the first half of the day. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that it was not yet known what specific proposals the American representatives would present.

“We still do not know the results of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. But they are bringing something,” Ushakov said, according to Vedomosti.

Kushner confirmed that he would travel to Moscow together with Witkoff. He explained that the two would review the topics discussed in Abu Dhabi and seek progress on issues where no agreement had been reached. These include Ukraine’s security, mechanisms for monitoring a possible ceasefire, and the broader security architecture in Europe.

Prisoner exchange among the concrete results

Kushner said that the participants in the talks had reached an agreement on the largest humanitarian prisoner exchange to date. The exact number of those to be released is to be finalized on November 12 during the visit to Moscow.

After meeting with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner plan to travel to Dublin, where they will brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the results of the talks and continue discussing the proposals from Abu Dhabi. Kushner told journalists, as reported by Anadolu.

Washington seeks a broader framework for the negotiations

The talks in Abu Dhabi took place on November 10 and 11 with the participation of Russia, the US and Ukraine, and with American mediation. Lavrov described this trilateral format as the most justified, identifying collective security as one of the main topics – security that would encompass not only Russia and Ukraine, but also the wider region.

According to the Associated Press, the US administration is seeking to include European countries in discussions on the future security system and on ending the war. However, it has not been confirmed what specific proposals will be presented to Putin, nor whether the meeting in Moscow will lead to a new political agreement.

Sources: vedomosti.ru, aa.com.tr, apnews.com