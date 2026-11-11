Tusk invites Nawrocki and his family to his home in Sopot

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk invited President Karol Nawrocki, his wife and their children to his home in Sopot. He extended the invitation during celebrations marking the National Independence Day in Szczecin, where he took part in the christening and flag-raising ceremony for the ferry „Bursztyn Unity“.

„Mr. President, we were supposed to meet. I waited a little for this invitation, but from the heart, without waiting any longer, I want to invite you, your wife, your family and your children to my home in Sopot,“ Tusk said, quoted by RMF24. The prime minister proposed that the meeting take place before Christmas Eve.

The meeting between the two still has no date

„Let us share a Christmas wafer before Christmas Eve. Let us talk as Pole to Pole. Poland deserves our conversation. Poland deserves the solidarity of Poles,“ Donald Tusk said.

The private conversation between Tusk and Nawrocki was initially supposed to focus on the crisis surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. So far, however, no date has been set for a possible meeting between the prime minister and the president.

In his speech in Szczecin, Tusk stressed the need for unity on issues of freedom, independence and security. He urged Poles not to direct violence against one another and congratulated police officers Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik, who stopped an attacker in Kraków on November 7.

„Our disputes, especially today, cannot be more important than the security and unity of the homeland,“ the prime minister wrote on social media.

Sources: rmf24.pl