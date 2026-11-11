Russian drones attack Yahotyn: one dead and several injured

One person was killed and others were injured in a strike by attack drones against the town of Yahotyn in Kyiv Oblast’s Boryspil Raion. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said the strikes were carried out around midday and that information about the consequences was still being clarified.

“In the middle of the day, Russian attack drones attacked Yahotyn in Boryspil Raion. Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy strikes, there is one person dead and others injured. The information is being clarified,” the administration said in a statement quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

Significant damage was inflicted on civilian infrastructure. The windows of two kindergartens were shattered, and classes there have been organized remotely. A car, two residential buildings and a large non-residential premises were also damaged.

Efforts to extinguish a fire are continuing, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported. No further information was provided about the number of injured people, their condition or the extent of the material damage.

Sources: pravda.com.ua