EU approves new sanctions against Russia, targeting 145 individuals and legal entities

Representatives of the European Union member states have agreed on new sanctions lists against Russia, covering a total of 145 individuals and legal entities. The targets include Russian banks, energy companies, participants in networks linked to the “shadow fleet,” as well as individuals and organizations that Brussels associates with disinformation campaigns. Reuters reported this, citing European diplomats.

The new restrictions are divided into three areas. The main sanctions regime, related to actions affecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, includes 113 individuals and legal entities. They include 50 Russian banks, companies and individuals assisting the “shadow fleet,” energy companies and Russian businessmen.

Another 31 individuals and organizations have been added to the regime targeting hybrid activities and foreign interference. One more individual has been included under the EU regime targeting cyberattacks. This brings the total number of new sanctions targets to 145.

Link to the attempted attack in Germany

According to one of the diplomatic sources, some of the sanctions targeting hybrid activities are linked to an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport. German authorities accused Russia of being behind the incident, in which a drone carrying explosives was found near a Ukrainian aircraft in August. Moscow denies involvement in hybrid operations, acts of sabotage in NATO countries or preparations for such a confrontation.

“This fits into a broader pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

European Council President António Costa condemned the attempted attack and said that the European Union would work with Germany and the other member states to increase pressure on Russia.

Formal adoption to follow

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss and adopt the new sanctions lists at their meeting on Monday, 16 November. The restrictions will become legally effective after their publication in the Official Journal of the EU. Until then, the ambassadors’ agreement represents a political accord, but the new measures have not yet entered into force.

Sources: marketscreener.com, channelnewsasia.com