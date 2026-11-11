Mexico arrests 14 suspected members of the Sinaloa Cartel

Mexican authorities detained 14 people suspected of having links to the Sinaloa Cartel during an operation in the municipality of Benemérito de las Américas in the southern state of Chiapas. Two alleged regional leaders of the criminal organization were among those arrested, Mexico’s security cabinet said.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Mexican Army, Navy, National Guard, federal security services, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, state police and the “Pakal” rapid response forces. The authorities have not released the names of those detained or details about the specific roles the two alleged leaders held within the cartel’s structure.

Weapons and ballistic equipment seized

Twelve long-barreled firearms, 97 magazines and 882 rounds of ammunition were confiscated during the operation. Security forces also seized 17 tactical vests with ballistic plates, Mexico’s security cabinet said.

“The institutions are maintaining coordinated actions to detain those who generate violence, take weapons off the streets and protect families in Chiapas,” Mexico’s security cabinet said.

Benemérito de las Américas is located near the border with Guatemala. The area is among the places in Chiapas where various criminal groups linked to drug, weapons and migrant trafficking operate. The authorities have not said whether charges have already been brought against the 14 detainees or when they will appear in court.

Under Mexican law, detention does not prove guilt. The subsequent legal proceedings must establish whether the suspicions of cartel membership and illegal possession of weapons will be supported by evidence.

Sources: excelsior.com.mx, elpais.com, razon.com.mx