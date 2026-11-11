Zelensky congratulates Poles and thanks them for their support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Poland on Independence Day and thanked the country for its support in Ukraine’s struggle for independence. His message was addressed on November 11 to President Karol Nawrocki, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and all Poles.

Zelensky published his congratulations in Polish and English on the social network X. He said that the holiday serves as a reminder of how nations achieve justice when they remain true to themselves and their principles and preserve their national dignity.

“We are glad that Poland is European, strong and free,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to Poland for its support and assistance in defending the country, Ukraine’s defense and its citizens. He also linked this assistance to Ukraine’s desire for the country to be free, European and strong.

“We are grateful to Poland for its support and assistance in the struggle for Ukraine’s independence, for our country, our defense, our citizens and our aspiration to also become a European, strong and free country,” Zelensky said.

The march in Warsaw

The congratulations came amid events marking the Polish national holiday. A march is being held in Warsaw on November 11 under the slogan “A Pole is master in Poland,” which was joined by President Karol Nawrocki.

At the same time, some Polish right-wing politicians have signed an appeal to Prime Minister Donald Tusk calling for a “Polish March for Independence” to be organized in Lviv.

At the end of his message, Zelensky wished Poland success in fulfilling its aspirations and concluded with the words: “Long live Poland!”

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua