Iran Sets Seven Conditions for the US to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of international attention amid the continuing tensions between Iran and the United States. Tehran has conveyed its demands to the American side for the restoration of normal shipping through the strategic maritime corridor, setting seven conditions that it considers necessary for reopening it.

According to information from the Iranian Tasnim agency, cited by TASS, the conditions were delivered through intermediaries. The Iranian side insists that Washington fulfill the requirements before the restoration of free passage for commercial vessels can begin.

Among Tehran’s publicly announced demands are the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, compensation for damage caused by military actions, and guarantees against new aggression. Iran is also insisting on recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and the establishment of a regional security system involving the countries of the area.

Iranian officials have not ruled out the possibility that the country could strike US military bases in Europe if the United States launches a new attack against the Islamic Republic. Such warnings are further increasing concerns about the conflict spreading beyond the Middle East.

Iran and Oman Seek a Solution for Shipping

Against the backdrop of its firm position toward Washington, Tehran is continuing its contacts with regional countries. Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, TASS reports, citing a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to him, the two countries have agreed on an approach to resuming the passage of vessels, with Tehran believing that the commitments undertaken by the United States must also be fulfilled.

However, the understanding reached does not automatically mean that the strait is open to free passage. Iran is making the final decision conditional on the American side fulfilling its demands.

The situation is causing serious concern among international maritime organizations. The Secretary-General of the UN’s International Maritime Organization called on countries to comply with international shipping rules and refrain from taking actions that endanger commercial vessels and their crews.

The organization warns that attacks on civilian ships and restrictions on maritime traffic have consequences extending far beyond the region. Disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz affects international supplies of energy resources and goods, as well as the stability of global markets.

Moscow Again Offers to Accept Iran’s Enriched Uranium

Russia continues to consider the possibility of removing enriched uranium from Iran and taking it to its own territory. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

According to her, the offer remains on the table, but the next steps depend on the decisions of the Iranian authorities. Moscow is ready to discuss other options if they are proposed, but at this stage Tehran needs to determine how it intends to proceed with its nuclear stockpiles.

Zakharova stressed that the enriched uranium belongs to the Islamic Republic and that the decision about its future rests with the Iranian authorities.

Russia also commented on US intentions to control cargo traffic connected with Iran. According to Zakharova, such actions could deepen the crisis and lead to a further escalation of international tensions.

Armenia and Iran Discuss Expanding Relations

Alongside the crisis around the Persian Gulf, diplomatic dialogue between Yerevan and Tehran has also intensified.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have expressed confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to develop and expand.

The two discussed cooperation in various areas and the importance of the agreements reached at the latest meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Armenia and Iran in Yerevan.

According to the Armenian side, frequent high-level meetings create opportunities for deepening political and economic contacts.

The development of relations is also important in the context of the regional situation in the South Caucasus, where Iran and Armenia share an interest in maintaining stability and transport connectivity.

OPEC+ Increases Production Despite Tensions Around the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, the global energy market continues to react to events in the Middle East. OPEC+ countries increased oil production in October despite difficulties transporting crude through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to data from the organization’s monthly report, cited by Reuters, the group’s total output reached 41.23 million barrels per day, representing an increase of around 2.04 million barrels per day compared with September.

Saudi Arabia is the main driver of the increase, with its output rising to 10.563 million barrels per day. Russia also reported an increase – to 8.668 million barrels per day.

The data shows that producers are attempting to offset disruptions to traditional export routes through alternative logistical solutions, including transferring oil between tankers.

Nevertheless, the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical point for global energy security. Any further restriction of traffic through it could affect supplies, oil prices, and the economies of countries dependent on energy imports.

Further developments will depend both on negotiations between Washington and Tehran and on the willingness of regional countries to find a mechanism for ensuring safe shipping. For now, diplomatic contacts are continuing, but the differences between the main participants remain significant.

Sources: TASS, the International Maritime Organization, Reuters, Interfax and Armenpress