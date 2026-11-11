SBU: Russian missile ship Naro-Fominsk hit

Ukraine’s Security Service said that the Russian small missile ship „Naro-Fominsk“, Project 21631 „Buyan-M“, was hit during the night of November 11. According to the SBU, the strike was carried out as part of a Defense Forces operation against oil infrastructure at the port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad Region.

„Naro-Fominsk“ is a vessel of Russia’s Baltic Fleet and is capable of carrying „Kalibr“ and „Oniks“ cruise missiles, the Ukrainian service said. It added that the strike had been planned in advance and carried out during the overnight attack on Russian territory.

The claim that the ship was hit has not yet been independently confirmed. Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed an attack by unmanned aircraft on the port area of Ust-Luga. According to him, a fire broke out there and three workers were injured.

One of the Baltic Fleet’s newest vessels

„Naro-Fominsk“ was launched in December 2022, and the Russian naval flag was raised aboard it in December 2023. The ship is the eleventh Project 21631 „Buyan-M“ vessel to be commissioned into the Russian Navy.

Vessels of this class are small missile ships equipped with missile and artillery armament. Russian military reports cited by „Interfax“ state that „Naro-Fominsk“ and the other ships of the project can use „Kalibr“ and „Oniks“ missiles. The ship took part in exercises in the Baltic Sea in 2026.

Information on Russian helicopters being verified

The SBU also said it was verifying information about Russian combat helicopters destroyed during the same operation. So far, the service has not specified the number of aircraft, their models or the location where they were hit.

The attack on Ust-Luga temporarily disrupted the operation of part of the port infrastructure. Russian authorities reported a fire and injured employees, but did not comment on the SBU’s claim that a warship in the area had been hit.

Sources: spb.aif.ru, tvspb.ru, interfax.ru