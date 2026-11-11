Trump currently sees no need for new strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump said that new large-scale American strikes on Iran do not appear necessary for now, but warned that Washington is ready to resume military action if the situation changes.

“The military conflict with Iran has effectively ended. We are maintaining the status quo, and we are doing so at the request of Iran’s neighboring countries,” Trump told reporters at the White House. He added: “Military action does not appear to be very necessary, but we are ready to act if something changes.”

According to him, diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran are making progress. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is mediating between the two sides, which are discussing terms for ending the conflict that has been continuing for more than eight months.

Tehran claims blockade is blocking humanitarian deliveries

Iran is insisting that the US lift the blockade of its ports, ease sanctions and unfreeze some Iranian funds. Tehran claims that American pressure is making it more difficult to import food, medicine and other essential goods, as restrictions on banking operations and transportation are preventing companies from making payments and deliveries.

However, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control says that the sanctions regime allows the sale and export of agricultural products, food, medicine and medical devices to Iran under certain conditions. According to the agency, problems arise in transactions with individuals and companies included on sanctions lists, as well as when restricted financial channels are used.

Iranian authorities insist that the formal exemptions do not resolve the practical difficulties. In their view, restrictions on banks, shipping and access to foreign currency lead to higher prices and delays in deliveries, even when the food and medicine themselves are not directly banned.

Eisenkot begins efforts to form a government

On the political front in Israel, Gadi Eisenkot was given a mandate to form a new government. The former chief of the General Staff has up to six weeks to negotiate a coalition. If he fails, President Isaac Herzog may give Benjamin Netanyahu an opportunity to make another attempt.

Eisenkot promised to change some of Netanyahu’s policies. Among the first proposals from his bloc are the establishment of an official commission to investigate the attacks of October 7, 2023, the introduction of term limits for the prime minister and the repeal of changes that curtailed the powers of the judiciary.

Netanyahu and his cabinet remain in power with limited authority until a new government is formed. Meanwhile, the new Knesset may begin legislative work. Eisenkot has already said that his goal is a government that represents all citizens of Israel.

Asked about the possibility of Eisenkot becoming prime minister, Trump said that he and Netanyahu have “very similar views.” The US president did not announce official support for Eisenkot, but his statement indicates that Washington remains open to working with a new Israeli government.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, apnews.com