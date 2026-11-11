National strike paralyzes parts of Spain over housing crisis — OVERVIEW

A 24-hour national strike is taking place in Spain, with demands for more affordable housing, higher wages and the protection of public services. It is the country’s first general strike in 14 years and comes just 18 days before the parliamentary elections on November 29.

The protest began at midnight and affected businesses, transport, schools, universities and a number of public services. The main organizers are the CCOO and UGT unions, joined by smaller trade unions and tenants’ groups.

Differences in assessments of participation

The unions described the strike as successful, but acknowledged that support varied between regions. According to their data, participation reached 90% in the automotive industry and at ports, 85% in the meat industry, 82% in waste collection and 75% in the energy sector. In the early hours, they estimated overall participation in individual regions at between 41% and 75%.

However, the employers’ organization CEOE said the strike had drawn low participation in most sectors and regions. According to its assessment, business demand had fallen by around 5% by midday, while most companies continued to operate normally. In Madrid, the regional government reported 9% participation among public-sector employees.

Transport disruptions and clashes

The strike caused disruptions to traffic in Madrid, Barcelona and other major cities. During the morning rush hour, metro usage in Madrid fell by 54%, while journeys on EMT buses dropped by 63%. Airport operator AENA reported that around 5% of flights scheduled for the day had been canceled.

Road blockades, shop closures and clashes between demonstrators and police were reported in various parts of the country. Cadena SER reported 34 arrests, while in Madrid, people were injured and pepper spray was used during actions around the Mercamadrid central market.

„No salary can keep up with housing prices,“ UGT Secretary-General Pepe Álvarez said. CCOO leader Unai Sordo described the housing crisis as „the great dividing line“ in Spanish society.

Demonstrations in Madrid and Barcelona

The central demonstration in Madrid began in the Atocha area and proceeded toward Cibeles Square. In Barcelona, thousands of people joined a march along Passeig de Gràcia. According to Cadena SER, more than 100 protests were planned across the country in 85 cities.

Some rallies in Andalusia were canceled because of strong winds and torrential rain. The strike will end at the close of the day, but the confrontation between unions and employers over housing policy and purchasing power is likely to remain among the issues in the campaign for the November 29 elections.

Sources: apnews.com, cadenaser.com, english.elpais.com