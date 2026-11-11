Greek farmers prepare new protests

Greek farmers are preparing a new round of protests this winter over delayed subsidies, high production costs and what they say are unfulfilled government commitments. A decision on specific actions is expected after a meeting of the Panhellenic Blockades Committee at the end of November.

Before that, agricultural organizations are seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. According to Sokratis Alifteras, deputy chairman of the Federation of Agricultural Associations in Larissa, the talks should precede any new mobilization.

“With vague commitments, neither can our families survive nor can we fill our tractors’ tanks,” Alifteras told “Ethnos.”

Farmers claim that around ten months after the end of the previous protests, the main problems remain unresolved. These include delays in payments under agricultural schemes, difficulties with the new application system, fuel prices and increased production costs.

Payments remain at the center of the dispute

The authorities say that the next advance payment under the main income support scheme should be made by November 30. On November 1, AADE announced that €7.8 million had been paid to 19,819 farmers who submitted applications by September 25. The next payment is intended for producers whose applications were submitted between September 26 and November 10.

The deadline for submitting the Single Aid Application has been extended to November 17. Separately, AADE began processing the data of nearly 3,100 livestock farmers, with the transfers to them expected to be completed on November 11. Information about the deadlines and payments was broadcast by public television broadcaster ERT.

It is precisely the delayed subsidies that are among the reasons for the growing tensions. Farmers’ representatives say that the lack of funds is making it difficult to prepare for the next season and cover ongoing expenses. They are also calling for specific measures on tax-free fuel, as well as support amid low purchase prices.

Local protests have already begun

On the island of Lesbos, livestock farmers staged protests over delayed compensation following restrictions introduced in connection with foot-and-mouth disease. According to ERT, around 150 farmers have received compensation for culled herds, but other livestock farmers affected by the measures are still awaiting financial assistance.

The authorities insist that payments are being made according to schedule and that extending the deadline for applications will not change the plan to transfer the funds by the end of November. Farmers’ organizations, however, warn that if concrete decisions do not follow, rather than merely new promises, they will discuss blockades and larger-scale protests in various parts of Greece.

Sources: a.ethnos.gr, ertnews.gr, huffingtonpost.gr