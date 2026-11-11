“You’re Being Disrespectful!”: Footage of the Clash Between Trump, Vance and Zelensky at the White House VIDEO+SUBTITLES

The meeting at the White House on February 28, 2025, was intended to strengthen relations between the United States and Ukraine and conclude with an agreement on Ukraine’s mineral resources. Instead, the conversation between Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky turned into a heated public dispute in front of television cameras.

At the beginning, the discussion focused on the war and the prospects for a diplomatic solution. Zelensky insisted that any potential ceasefire should be backed by security guarantees. He recalled that Russia had violated previous agreements and that Ukraine could not rely solely on promises.

The Dispute Began with J.D. Vance’s Remarks

Vance said that the path to peace ran through diplomacy and that the Trump administration was trying to put an end to the destruction in Ukraine. Zelensky asked him what exactly he meant by diplomacy, given that Russia had violated ceasefire agreements.

Vance then accused the Ukrainian president of coming to the Oval Office to argue in front of the American media. „This is disrespectful“, the vice president said. He also questioned Ukraine’s problems with mobilization and its shortage of troops.

Zelensky replied that everyone had problems during a war. He added that Americans had an ocean between them and the war and did not feel it directly, but that they could feel its consequences in the future.

Trump Joined In and Raised His Voice

After that remark, Trump intervened more forcefully. The president said that Zelensky was not in a good position and that he was „gambling with World War III“. According to him, Ukraine was not winning the war and had a chance to emerge from it thanks to American support.

Trump pointed out that the United States had provided Ukraine with military aid on a scale that, in his view, had not been sufficiently acknowledged. He accused Zelensky of showing no gratitude. Vance also asked him whether he had thanked Trump during the meeting.

Zelensky replied that he had repeatedly thanked the American people. The conversation continued with interruptions and people speaking over one another. Trump further stated that Ukraine did not have strong enough cards for negotiations and that it would not win the war without the United States.

What Were the Immediate Consequences?

After about 50 minutes, the press was escorted out of the Oval Office. The planned joint press conference was canceled, and Zelensky left the White House earlier than scheduled. The agreement on mineral resources was not signed.

Trump said that Zelensky could return when he was ready for peace. On the same day, the American president said that the Ukrainian leader had wanted to continue the war while Washington was seeking a swift end to the killing. The White House portrayed the incident as the United States’ refusal to be taken advantage of, while the Ukrainian side defended its insistence on security guarantees.

Thus, the meeting turned from a diplomatic opportunity into a public demonstration of the divide between Kyiv and Washington. For Zelensky, the dispute showed the risk of an agreement without reliable guarantees, while for Trump and Vance it confirmed the view that Ukraine should accept negotiations and compromises.

The conflict did not bring the negotiations over the minerals to a definitive end. On April 30, 2025, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement granting access to new Ukrainian mineral projects and establishing an investment fund for the country’s reconstruction. However, it was reached after months of further talks and did not constitute a security guarantee or a treaty to end the war.