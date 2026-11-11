250,000 people took part in a nationalist march in Warsaw

Up to 250,000 people took part in the traditional March of Independence in Warsaw, said Jarosław Mystał, director of the Capital City Security Center. The march, organized by nationalist and right-wing groups, marked the 108th anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s independence.

The procession set off from the “Roman Dmowski” roundabout, crossed the “Poniatowski” Bridge and reached the area around the National Stadium. The event was held under the slogan “A Pole is the host in Poland.” Participants carried Polish flags, while numerous red flares were lit along the route.

President Karol Nawrocki joined the march. Representatives of “Law and Justice,” “Confederation” and nationalist organizations were also among those present, Euronews reported. Organizers expected up to 500,000 people and later said the number could have reached as many as 1 million. These figures have not been confirmed by an independent estimate.

The size of the crowd remained a subject of dispute. An earlier estimate by “Onet” put the number of participants at between 120,000 and 160,000, while unofficial information cited by the outlet spoke of 200,000–250,000 people, according to the services. Later, the Capital City Security Center reported that up to 250,000 people may have taken part. The city authorities initially refused to give a figure in order to avoid sparking a political dispute.

No serious incidents

No serious incidents had been reported by the afternoon, apart from the widespread use of flares along the route. Some participants remained at a gathering in the area around the National Stadium, which was registered until midnight.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not take part in the march in Warsaw. He attended the official commemorations in Szczecin and also sent a message to those gathered in the capital.

“Everyone who truly cares about Poland must understand that the space defined by independence, freedom and a secure republic is a common good,” Donald Tusk said.

Rafał Buca, a spokesman for the organizers, said that the movement wanted “a sovereign Poland, independent of foreign capitals,” as well as a state that would be “as mono-ethnic as possible.” His words highlighted the nationalist profile of the event, which in recent years has become the largest right-of-center and nationalist gathering held on the occasion of the national holiday.

The march took place less than a year before Poland’s parliamentary elections in 2027. The vote is expected to pit Donald Tusk’s centrist government against conservative, nationalist and libertarian right-wing formations. Former prime minister and leader of “Law and Justice” Jarosław Kaczyński said he hoped for unity among the right-wing forces, despite the “unpleasant elements” surrounding the march.

Sources: wiadomosci.wp.pl, wiadomosci.onet.pl, theguardian.com