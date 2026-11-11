Putin to meet Witkoff and Kushner on November 12

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on November 12. The conversation will take place “in the first half of the day,” Putin’s adviser on international affairs, Yuri Ushakov, said.

According to him, from a protocol standpoint, the meeting will take place “as usual.” This is the Kremlin’s first confirmation of a specific time frame for the talks.

Talks on the results from Abu Dhabi

Kushner has already said that he will travel to Moscow with Witkoff after the conclusion of the two-day trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. He said the two would discuss with Putin the issues raised during the talks and seek further progress on them.

“We see some opportunities and opportunities for progress,” Kushner said after the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Among the issues discussed are security guarantees after the end of the war, Russia’s demands and the future structure of European security. According to the Associated Press, territorial issues remain among the most difficult topics on which the positions of Moscow and Kyiv continue to diverge.

The talks in Abu Dhabi did not lead to a significant breakthrough on the main issues surrounding the end of the war. At the same time, Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement in principle on a major exchange of prisoners of war, with the exact number yet to be determined.

Meeting with Zelensky planned after Moscow

After talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner plan to travel to Dublin, where they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kushner said the goal is to brief the Ukrainian side on the talks in Moscow and discuss in greater detail the ideas that emerged during the meetings in Abu Dhabi.

The American envoys also intend to discuss the possible participation of European representatives in future negotiations. European countries, the European Union and NATO did not participate directly in the talks in Abu Dhabi, but the question of their role in future security guarantees remains part of the diplomatic consultations.

Sources: tass.com, apnews.com, aa.com.tr