Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev has died in Moscow at the age of 66, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. According to her, the cause of death was a chronic illness.

“Alexander Nikitich died today in Moscow from a chronic illness. We will announce the date and location of the memorial service later,” Zakharova wrote.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the diplomat’s death as sudden, without specifying a cause. Darchiev died in his 67th year.

Diplomat with extensive experience in relations with the US

Alexander Darchiev had headed the Russian Embassy in Washington since March 2025. Before his appointment, he led the North America Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, and in February 2025 he headed the Russian delegation at talks with the United States in Istanbul.

Between 2014 and 2021, Darchiev was Russia’s ambassador to Canada. During his diplomatic career, he also held other positions related to Moscow’s relations with North America, including at the Russian Embassy in Washington.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described him as an “outstanding diplomat, experienced leader, good colleague and mentor,” as well as a top-level expert on American affairs.

Memorial service details to be announced later

Zakharova said that condolences from various parts of the world had begun arriving following Darchiev’s death. According to her, the messages expressed both the pain of the loss and memories of professional cooperation and friendship with the diplomat.

She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry was also receiving inquiries from the media, accusing some of the American press of spreading “absurd conspiracy theories.” No specific details about the alleged versions were provided.

The date and location of the farewell ceremony for Alexander Darchiev have not yet been announced.

Sources: apnews.com, interfax.ru, fontanka.ru