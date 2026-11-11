Hezbollah: Trump’s defeat is a good opportunity

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem described Donald Trump’s and the Republican Party’s defeat in the US midterm elections as a “good opportunity” for Washington’s opponents in the region. His statement comes amid continued tensions surrounding the war with Iran and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“This is a good opportunity that could have a positive effect on the opponents of the United States in the region,” Qassem said, as quoted by Agence France-Presse. He called for broader regional support for the forces that the movement defines as part of the “resistance.”

The midterm elections were held on November 3. The Democrats won control of Congress, while the Republicans suffered significant losses. Trump himself acknowledged that the war with Iran had been one of the factors behind the election result. Vice President JD Vance said that the war was precisely the reason the party lost.

Strike on navigation systems in the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran has attacked navigation systems for ships on the Omani island of Didamar in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the case. The infrastructure is used to help restore oil shipments through the strategic waterway.

Two sources from the shipping sector and a source in the maritime security field told the agency that the attack would likely have a limited impact on commercial shipping. However, they said the actions demonstrated Tehran’s ability to reach infrastructure in the Omani part of the strait.

The sources cited gave no information about damage to specific commercial vessels or injured crew members. It was also not reported whether Oman had officially accused Iran of the attack.

Tensions surrounding the key maritime route

The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for the export of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf states. The security of shipping through it is among the central issues in discussions between Iran, the United States and Oman on ending the conflict and restoring the normal movement of vessels.

Trump’s electoral defeat increases political pressure on the US administration to seek a way out of the war. At the same time, the attack on navigation infrastructure shows that the risk to shipping remains, even as diplomatic solutions are being discussed.

Sources: nampa.org, aol.com, iranintl.com