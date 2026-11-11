US Wants New Security Treaty with Europe from Russia

The US has asked Russia to draw up a new proposal for a future security agreement with Europe that would also include Russian steps to reduce tensions. The idea was among the main topics of the two-day talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.

Washington views a possible agreement on European security as part of a broader deal to end the war in Ukraine. Under the American proposal, Moscow must set out not only its concerns and demands, but also “symmetrical steps” to convince European countries that it will not launch another attack.

Kushner and Witkoff to Meet with Putin

“We had some pretty difficult discussions,” Jared Kushner said after the talks ended.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on November 12, where they are expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two are then expected to travel to Dublin to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US wants European representatives to participate in the next round of peace talks. This is a condition set by the American side for serious discussions on Europe’s future security system to take place. Russia has so far refused to allow European participation in talks with Ukraine.

According to Axios, the US administration has told European countries that it will not support an agreement with Moscow without the consent of Europe and Ukraine. Washington also does not intend to give Russia veto power over decisions related to European security.

Europe Remains Cautious

European governments are divided and cautious about the idea of a new agreement with Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said before the meetings in Abu Dhabi that Europe could discuss a new security architecture only after the war ends.

According to Axios sources, European representatives who took part in this week’s talks agreed to work on both issues simultaneously – the peace agreement and the future security system. They stressed, however, that final decisions on European security must be taken after the war is over.

Russian representative Vladimir Medinsky said that Moscow wants a broader security deal with Europe. He accused a number of European leaders of contributing to the continuation of the conflict, however, and expressed puzzlement over why they should participate in the talks.

Prisoner Exchange Agreed

The two-day talks in Abu Dhabi ended without a major breakthrough being announced on ending the war, but Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement in principle on a large prisoner exchange. According to the Associated Press, the exact number of people to be released will be determined at the next meetings with Putin and Zelensky.

The meetings in Abu Dhabi were the first direct contact between Russian and Ukrainian representatives with American mediation since February. The next important stage will be Kushner and Witkoff’s talks in Moscow and Dublin, as well as the meeting of European leaders in Dublin, where the security of the continent is expected to be among the leading topics.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com, rte.ie