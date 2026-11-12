Israeli strikes kill at least nine people in Gaza

At least nine Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes in various areas of Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. The attacks took place amid severe flooding that affected tens of thousands of displaced people, whose tents provide no protection from the torrential rains.

At least four people were killed in an airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in the western part of Khan Younis, Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said. In another attack in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, 38-year-old Mohammed Salem al-Daash was killed.

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave. Another person was killed in a drone strike in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

At least two people were killed and others were wounded in a strike on a tent housing displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern part of Gaza City. Two brothers from the Al-Absi family were killed while sheltering in their tent on Al-Jalaa Street.

Tens of thousands of tents flooded

“In another attack, two brothers from the Al-Absi family were killed while sheltering in their tent. Nowhere in Gaza is safe,” Al Jazeera journalist Hind Khoudary, reporting from Gaza City, said.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, at least 70,000 tents were flooded after torrential rains over the weekend. UNICEF said the rainfall directly affected at least 106,000 people. In many camps, water inundated tents and sanitation facilities.

The UN issued an urgent appeal for the delivery of waterproof tents. The organization’s deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said that humanitarian deliveries depend not only on funding but also on permits from the Israeli authorities.

“Ultimately, the Israeli authorities need to cooperate by granting the permits so that we can deliver these tents,” Haq said.

UN Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said that some countries were delaying the delivery of winter supplies until a new Israeli government is formed. He described this as an “unacceptable excuse” and warned of the consequences of delays, blockades and funding shortages.

Italy announced an emergency €5 million initiative intended to provide immediate assistance to Gaza following the floods.

War casualty figures

According to figures cited by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, 74,653 Palestinians have been killed and 176,007 wounded in Gaza since October 7, 2023. Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 11, 2025, 1,622 Palestinians have been killed and 5,878 wounded.

Sources: aljazeera.com