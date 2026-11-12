The Kennedy family seeks a court block on Trump’s arch

Nine members of the Kennedy family have asked to join the legal battle against the monumental arch planned by President Donald Trump near Arlington National Cemetery. Kerry Kennedy, who discussed the dispute with Jake Tapper on CNN’s The Lead, said: “Vanity should never stand in the way of courage.”

The project envisions a 250-foot, or approximately 76-meter, structure at Memorial Circle between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. In court documents, the family members claim that the arch will obstruct the view of the Kennedy graves and the eternal flame at the grave of President John Kennedy.

The family also claims that the structure will cast a shadow over the graves of family members and service members buried at Arlington. According to the plaintiffs, this will disrupt the intended connection between the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington Memorial Bridge and the memorial space surrounding John Kennedy’s grave.

Who the plaintiffs are

The request names Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Maxwell Taylor Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy, Courtney Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, Joseph P. Kennedy III and Edward M. Kennedy Jr.

John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Edward Kennedy are buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The eternal flame at John Kennedy’s grave is among the most recognizable memorial elements in the complex.

Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Taylor Kennedy said on behalf of the family that a tall arch casting a shadow over the graves of their parents and uncles, as well as over the graves of fallen service members, would also affect the principles that protect this site.

Court has already halted the start of construction

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan temporarily barred the administration from beginning construction work on the project for 14 days. The order was issued in a case brought by officials from Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

The Kennedy family asked to join the proceedings that are already under way. The court has not yet ruled on that request or on the call for a more lasting ban on construction.

The National Capital Planning Commission approved the project by a vote of 8 to 4. The Trump administration presents the arch as a memorial and as a structure that could have significance for the security of the capital. Opponents of the project argue that its construction requires congressional approval and that the site disrupts historic and memorial connections around Arlington.

Thus, the dispute remains in court, where it will be decided whether members of the Kennedy family will be admitted as parties to the case and whether the temporary suspension of the project will be extended.

Sources: cnn.com, news.bloomberglaw.com, courthousenews.com